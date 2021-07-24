In this report, the Global Socket Adapters Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Socket Adapters Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Socket adapter is an electrical accessory, which is classified as a sub-segment of the electrical equipment industry. Socket adapters are generally used when any power adapter of any electrical appliance is not fitting in a given wall socket or an extension cord. These power adapters usually do not fit due to discrepancies in sockets and plug designs across all regions. As a result, these socket adapters are used to accommodate such electrical appliances.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market till 2023. The increasing disposable income of consumers in the region that will lead to the growth in demand for electronic devices will be a major factor augmenting the demand for socket adapters in APAC.

This report focuses on Socket Adapters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Socket Adapters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BULL

Koninklijke Philips

Schneider Electric

Hangzhou Honyar Electrical

Huntkey Enterprise Group

Xiaomi

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3-pin

2-pin

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

