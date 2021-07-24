Global Socket Converters Trends and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Socket Converters Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Socket Converters Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Socket converter is an electrical accessory, which is classified as a sub-segment of the electrical equipment industry. Socket converters are generally used when any power adapter of any electrical appliance is not fitting in a given wall socket or an extension cord. These power adapters usually do not fit due to discrepancies in sockets and plug designs across all regions. As a result, these socket converters are used to accommodate such electrical appliances.
3-pin sockets are used for class-III electrical appliances which includes ovens, refrigerators and AC’s. These sockets allow electricity to the appliances in a secure and safe way and avoids electricity leakage from the metal bodies, which eliminates the risk of electrocution. According to this researhc and analysis, the 3-pin segment accounted for the major shares of this market during 2017.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market till 2023. The increasing disposable income of consumers in the region that will lead to the growth in demand for electronic devices will be a major factor augmenting the demand for socket converters in APAC.
The global Socket Converters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Socket Converters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Socket Converters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BULL
Koninklijke Philips
Schneider Electric
Hangzhou Honyar Electrical
Huntkey Enterprise Group
Xiaomi
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
3-pin
2-pin
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
