In this report, the Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soil-moisture-sensors-market-analysis-2014-2025



Soil-moisture sensors are installed below ground at minimum and maximum root depths for specific landscaping. Soil-moisture sensors are operated by matching the soil-moisture level in the upper-level sensor with a sensor set in the lowest root zone. Any difference in moisture level between the upper and lower sensors and the corresponding valves are shut down. Therefore, by using the soil moisture sensors, plantation owners save water and eliminate needless irrigation when the soil already has adequate moisture.

The agriculture segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global soil moisture sensor market.

The global Soil Moisture Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soil Moisture Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soil Moisture Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Husqvarna

Parrot

The Toro Company

Davis Instruments

Acclima

Decagon Devices

Delta-T Devices

Irrometer

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor

Water Potential Soil Moisture Sensor

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Landscaping

Sports Turf

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soil-moisture-sensors-market-analysis-2014-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com