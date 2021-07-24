Global Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Global Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus is used for sample preparation through solid phase extraction process.
SPE is widely used for many sample matrix types such as water, beverages, serum, urine, milk, pharmaceuticals and food products.
Market competition is intense. Gilson, LCTech, Thermo Scientific, Shimadzu are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
There are a lot of manufacturers in China, but the production quality is uneven. Limited by economic level, the consumption is lower than developed countries.
The global Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gilson
LCTech
Thermo Scientific
Shimadzu
Tecan
Biotage
Perkin Elmer
FMS
Reeko
Horizon
Lab Tech
Beijing Titan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small Volume
Large Volume
Others
Segment by Application
Pharma
Academia
Hospital & Clinical
Environmental
