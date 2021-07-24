Global Speaker Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Speaker Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Speaker Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Speakers are audio systems that convert electromagnetic waves into sound waves. It includes portable speakers, smart speakers, and home audio speakers.
Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will contribute the most to the growth of this market throughout the forecast period due to the significant demand for speakers in the region.
According to our market research experts, during 2017, the home audio speakers segment contributed the majority of shares toward the market. However, it has been estimated that the smart speakers segment will contribute the most to the growth of this market by the end of 2025.
The global Speaker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Speaker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Speaker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bose Corporation
Sony
Beats Inc
Harman International
Yamaha Corporation of America
Audiovox Corporation
Poineer
Logitech
Sennheiser
Polk Audio
Altec Lansing
Creative
Samsung
Philips
Panasonic
LG
Doss
Edifier
Bowers & Wilkins
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Speaker
Smart Speaker
Home Audio Speaker
Other
Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial
