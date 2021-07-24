In this report, the Global Thyristor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thyristor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thyristors are solid-state switches. They are power semiconductor devices that involve the use of high currents and voltages. The four-layer silicon semiconductor controls the flow of electric current, switches high voltages, and protects electronic devices from damaging voltage transients. Thyristors are very useful for the long-distance transmission of electricity.

Short term opportunities such as increasing demand from consumer electronics sector, growing demand for deployment of low carbon emission power system, and the deployment of smart grid will boost the thyristor market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor

Hitachi

Semikron International

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reverse conducting thyristor

Photothyristors

Others

Segment by Application

Power

Motor Control

Light Dimmer

Pressure Control System

Liquid Level Regulator

Others

