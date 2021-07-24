Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The emerging need for safety and security is increasing the demand for video surveillance systems. Similarly, there is a need for upgradation for storage capacity in the video surveillance data storage. Video surveillance storage refers to the process of storing data generated by the surveillance cameras. This real-time data gets stored for a period of time on the storage devices that can be retrieved for analysis of any event or acts as an evidence for a situation. Hence, video surveillance storage plays an important role in the overall security system by helping individuals store crucial information and video feeds.
The BFSI sector is estimated to have the largest market size.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018.
The global Video Surveillance Storage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Video Surveillance Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Video Surveillance Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cisco
Dell EMC
Hitachi
Seagate Technology
NetApp
Bosch
Honeywell
Avigilon
Huawei
Quantum
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Segment by Application
Government and Defense
Education
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Utilities
Healthcare
Home Security
Others
