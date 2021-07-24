Haptic Touchscreen Market Market Global Report 2019 Profiling Key Players like Cypress Semiconductor, Immersion, Johnson Electric Group, Microchip Technology, ON Semiconductor, Precision Microdrives

A comprehensive research study on “Haptic Touchscreen Market to 2025”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the global Haptic Touchscreen Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The haptic touchscreen market is expected to grow from US$ 6.34 billion in 2016 to US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2017 and 2025. Haptic touchscreen technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising, and others. Also, there are several companies in the market that are investing in the development of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming year includes rising adoption of consumer electronics with additional features for visually impaired. The Haptic technology changed the way humans interact with screens of smartphone, tablets, watches, and mouse pads of the laptop which can help user bring the sensation of texture, vibration, and motion to those interactions. Besides this, haptic technology also assistances visually impaired people in order to get a better understanding of their surroundings. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and a simple share and sync application

Haptic touchscreen market by application is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, Digital Advertisement and Kiosk, entertainment and others. Haptic technology has been implemented in several devices such as for vibrating notification or alerts in smartphones, input confirmation in an industrial scanner, or tension-building in a video game controller. The dominance of consumer electronics is attributed to the increasing integration of haptics into various consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. Consumer electronics include devices such as touch screen smartphones, laptops, tablets, and household appliances among others. The increased demand for better and technologically upgraded products due to rising living standard of people across the world along with companies dedicated to offering better user-machine interface to its customers is driving the market for haptic technologies in the consumer electronics market segment. However, in coming years the healthcare segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth rate in the coming years.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the haptic touchscreen industry.

