Human Microbiome Market Research In-light On Vedanta Biosciences, Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologic,. DuPont

The global human microbiome market accounted to US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,197.08 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus on development of microbiome therapeutics and conferences in this region Over the 2019-2025 forecast period, the Human Microbiome Market is likely to show substantial growth of XX % for all industry. The report includes an analysis and discussion of important trends in the industry, market size, market share estimates. The study also offers expected market opportunities. The report’s competitive landscape section provides a clear insight into key industry players ‘market segment analysis. The report mentions the company profiles of all the key players and brands that dominate the Human Microbiome market with movements such as product launches, joint ventures, merges, and charges that in turn affect sales, import, export and revenue.

Key Company Profiles Enterome,

MicroBiome Therapeutics,

Rebiotix ,

Yakult Honsha Co,.

Osel Inc,

Vedanta Biosciences,

Metabiomics Corporate,

Synthetic Biologic,.

DuPont,

BiomX Ltd, Expansion and patent and license approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global human microbiome industry. Few of the recent expansions and license as well as patent approvals made by the players are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC (MBT), announced the launch of BiomeBliss, a patented, first-in-class prebiotic dietary supplement specifically developed to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome.2017: In June, 2017, Guangzhou Yakult Co., Ltd. in Guangdong Province, China, would start constructing the Foshan Plant in Foshan, Guangdong Province in July 2017 for production of the Yakult and Yakult Light.

Market Insights:-

Product Insights

The global human microbiome market by product was led by probiotics segment. In 2017, the probiotics segment held a largest market share of 24.7% of the human microbiome market, by product. The probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, due to increasing health concerns, growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health, and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other food and beverages industry is expected to favor the overall demand.

Disease Insights

The human microbiome market by disease was segmented into diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, obesity, mental disorders and other diseases. The obesity segment held the largest share of the market, by disease. The segment is also likely to dominate in the forecast period, due to increase in the cases of obesity, caused due to various factors such as, lifestyle changes, sedentary lifestyle as well as unhealthy eating habits.

Application Insights

The human microbiome market by application was segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase in digestive problems, increase in the drug-related side effects.

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases

Over the past few decades, human microbiome is related to lifestyle diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, depression and many others. Changes in lifestyles and societal norms influence the microbiome at each stage of life. Altering the human microbiome can help in eliminating such lifestyle diseases. As per World health organization in 2016, 13% of the world population (adults) were obese. According to the “The New Era of Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: Evidence and Expectations for Gut Microbiome Transplantation” published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity. Therefore, fecal/gut microbiome transplantation (GMT), which involves the transfer of feces from a healthy donor to the patient, is a potential treatment for obesity

Growing Technological Advancements in Metagenomics and Next-generation Sequencin

Technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and cheaper, and have led to rapid analysis of the genomic content of microorganisms from human sample. This has bolstered the development process for microbiome-based diagnostics. Gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders are likely to capture the leading share of the diagnostics market in 2018 owing to rise in interest of companies toward developing an easy analysis platform for gut health-based disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. Although cancer is likely to capture a minor share of the market in 2018, much lower than gut health and metabolic disorders, it is a niche operating area for the company involved in developing a diagnostic test for detecting cancer. For instance, Metabiomics is developing molecular diagnostics for detecting markers of colorectal cancer. Existing tests for colorectal cancer rely on invasive colonoscopies; and thus, the non-invasive test developed by Metabiomics (which uses a stool sample to evaluate patient’s gut microbiome) will be a unique opportunity for the company to excel in a market having huge unmet needs.