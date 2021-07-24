Infant Photo Therapy Devices Market Expected to Reach $103,745 Thousand by 2023 – Atom Medical, AVI Healthcare, D-Rev, General Electric, Ibis Medical Equipment, Natus Medical Incorporated, Ningbo David Medical Device, Novos Medical Devices, Weyer, Zhengzhou Dison

The global infant photo therapy devices market was valued at $71,730 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $103,745 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Photo therapy refers to the use of light for the treatment of jaundice in infants. It is one of the most common methods used to reduce the bilirubin (the compound that leads to jaundice) levels in infants. During photo therapy, an infant lies in a plastic crib, and is exposed to a type of light that is absorbed by its skin. During this process, the bilirubin in the baby’s body is converted into a much simpler water-soluble form, which can be easily excreted through stool and urine.

The growth of the global infant photo therapy devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effectiveness of photo therapy over other treatment methods, and technological advancements in the field of infant photo therapy. However, side effects of photo therapy treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to offer opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on light source, configuration, end user, and region. On the basis of light source, the market is classified into fluorescent lamps, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quartz halogen lamps, and gas discharge tubes. By configuration, it is bifurcated into mobile device and fixed device. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and neonatal clinics. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by light source helps to understand the various types of light sources used in infant photo therapy devices.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Infant Photo therapy Devices Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Infant Photo therapy Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Infant Photo therapy Devices Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Infant Photo therapy Devices Market Overview

5.2 Global Infant Photo therapy Devices Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Infant Photo therapy Devices Market

