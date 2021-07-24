Macadamia Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

Macadamia are butter flavored nuts obtained from the macadamia trees which are native to Australia, are a rich source of energy. These are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acids and other essential vitamins and minerals. Macadamia nuts are also rich in iron, magnesium, zinc selenium and B-complex vitamins that promote optimum health and wellness. Macadamia nuts are processed into oils which is another useful product for food as well as the cosmetic industry. Macadamia nuts are used in the production of desserts and cookies in the food industry and for sun care creams and thick body lotions owing to the high content of palmitoleic acid and oleic acid in the cosmetic industry.

The macadamia market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of vegan diet and rising consumer preferences towards healthy foods. Moreover, increased consumption of nuts and dried fruits coupled with health and beauty benefits associated with the product use further fuel the growth of the macadamia market. However, climatic conditions suitable for macadamia production may limit its growth to certain parts, thereby, restricting the macadamia market. On the other hand, macadamia market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with untapped markets and growing international trade practices.

The key players influencing the market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company Golden Macadamias Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company Kenya Nut Company MacFarms (Buderim Group Limited) Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp. Michael Waring Trading Pty Ltd Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd. Wondaree Macadamia Nuts

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Macadamia

Compare major Macadamia providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Macadamia providers

Profiles of major Macadamia providers

6-year CAGR forecasts for Macadamia-intensive vertical sectors

Macadamia Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The “Global Macadamia Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of macadamia market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product type, form, end-user and geography. The global macadamia market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading macadamia market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global macadamia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The macadamia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting macadamia market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the macadamia market in these regions.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Macadamia market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Retail market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Macadamia market is provided.

