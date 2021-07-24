Medical Computer Carts Market Expected to Reach $1,078 million by 2023 | Ergotron, Capsa Solutions, Enovate Medical, InterMetro, Parity Medical, ITD, Advantech, Compucaddy, Bytec Medical, Villard

The global medical computer carts market was valued at $355 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,078 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The aim of a medical computer cart is to ease the workload of nurses along with other healthcare professionals, thus enhancing patient care and safety. Medical computer carts form a crucial aspect of medical aid, as they facilitate bedside patient care through their ability to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, patient information, and related data.

The growth in this market is attributed to rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies & equipment, focus on improvement of patient safety along with nursing efficiency, and increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration (eMAR), which reduce medical errors. However, high costs of medical computer carts, limited availability of funds, and lack of skilled professionals impede the market growth. In addition, risk of hazardous interaction between drugs stored in medical computer cart is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, is expected to fuel the demand and adoption of medical carts.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013751

The global medical computer carts market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into integrated medical computer carts and powered medical computer carts. Further, based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical computer carts market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of medical computer carts used globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The medical computer carts market based on region is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the medical computer carts market in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increase in adoption of medical computer carts solutions across healthcare settings for quicker as well as accurate diagnosis of patients with ailments.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global medical computer carts market such as Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro (Emerson), Parity Medical, ITD GmBH, Advantech Co., Ltd, Compucaddy, Bytec Medical and Villard. Other players operating in the value chain are Lund Industries, Cura (First Healthcare), AFC Industries, Modern Solid Industrial, Nanjing Tianao, Rubbermaid, Higrade, Spark Medical, and Humanscale.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013751

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.