Natural Food Colors Market Global Trends with Rising Awareness by 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Colour House, Dohler GmbH

Natural food colors are derived from natural sources like plants, algae, fruits, and vegetables. These sources are further processed to extract various pigments or dyes that are safe to consume. Natural food colors are available in the market in the form of liquid, pastes, gels, and powders. These are widely used in the food and pharmaceutical industries to restore or enhance the color of the product. These colors are non-toxic and environment-friendly. Several synthetic food colors used for industrial processing may lead to severe health conditions such as tumors, kidney damages, and allergies. Natural food colors, on the other hand, offer bioactive properties and hence used as therapeutic agents too. For instance, anthocyanins are reported to help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Market Dynamics

The natural food colors market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the global shift in preference for natural ingredients over chemical and synthetic ingredients coupled with the strict governmental regulations in various nations for the use of clean, eco-friendly, and natural products. Approval of natural food colors owing to demands for clean label products in dairy, confectionery, and bakery applications further fuel the growth of the natural food colors market. However, some food colors may pose health hazards and therefore may be a hindrance for the natural food colors market. Nonetheless, new drying methods and materials for attaining powder stability and similar innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the natural food colors market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The, Colour House, Dohler GmbH, Kalsec Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Naturex S.A (Givaudan), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Sensient Colors LLC, Symrise AG

Market Scope

The “Global Natural Food Colors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of natural food colors market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global natural food colors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural food colors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global natural food colors market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as caramel, anthocyanins, carotenoids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy food products, beverages, confectionery and bakery, and others.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global natural food colors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The natural food colors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

