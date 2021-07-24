Nutraceuticals Market Business Growth, Top Key Players, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Nutraceuticals Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global nutraceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nutraceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nutraceuticals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Alticor Inc., BASF S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Danone S.A., Dean Foods, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Others

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals in the dietary supplements industry across the globe is driving the need for the nutraceuticals market. Moreover, increasing health diseases such as obesity, cholesterol, high blood pressure & diabetes is expected to fuel the nutraceuticals market in the upcoming period. Furthermore, growing health care cost worldwide is also projected to influence the nutraceuticals market significantly. Due to the wide range of application of nutraceuticals in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, animal feed additives and various personal products, in turn, are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

The term nutraceutical combines two words nutrient (a nourishing food component) and pharmaceutical (a medical drug). A nutraceutical is also known as bioceutical. A nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or part of food that delivers health or medical benefits, including the treatment and prevention of disease. Its group of products that are more than food but less than pharmaceuticals. Nutraceuticals may be used to improve health, increase life expectancy, prevent chronic diseases, delay the aging process, or support the structure or function of the body.

The report analyzes factors affecting nutraceuticals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nutraceuticals market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Nutraceuticals Market Landscape Nutraceuticals Market – Key Market Dynamics Nutraceuticals Market – Global Market Analysis Nutraceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Nutraceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Nutraceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Nutraceuticals Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

