Oil Downstream Activities Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 – Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BP Plc, Chevron

The oil downstream activities market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the oil downstream activities- How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets- What forces will shape the market going forward- The Oil Downstream Activities market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil and gas market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered: Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Others – Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing , Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

Companies Mentioned: Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BP Plc, Chevron

Metrics Covered: Oil Refinery Throughput, Oil Refinery Capacity, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, oil downstream activities indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global oil downstream activities market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global oil downstream activities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global oil downstream activities market.

Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels. For instance, Quest, a partnership venture of Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron is fully integrated CCS project that captures CO2 produced from refineries and prevents it from entering the atmosphere by storing it in underground formations. Globally there are about 15 large scale projects and 7 under construction projects with the capacity to capture about 40 million tonnes CO2 per annum, thus indicating the potential of CCS technology in minimizing carbon emissions.

Executive Summary Report Structure Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics Oil Downstream Activities Market Product Analysis Oil Downstream Activities Market Supply Chain Oil Downstream Activities Market Customer Information Oil Downstream Activities Market Trends And Strategies Oil Downstream Activities Market Size And Growth Oil Downstream Activities Market Regional Analysis Oil Downstream Activities Market Segmentation Oil Downstream Activities Market Segments Oil Downstream Activities Market Metrics

