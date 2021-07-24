Oryzenin Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Global 2019 Trends and 2027 Forecasts

The report aims to provide an overview of Oryzenin Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global oryzenin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oryzenin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key oryzenin companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AIDP, Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Bioway (XI’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Ribus, Inc., Ricebran Technologies, Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, The Green Labs LLC and Others

Increasing demand for rice protein among the consumers due to its functional properties is driving the need for the oryzenin market. Furthermore, growing health consciousness of individual worldwide is also projected to influence the oryzenin market significantly. Moreover, an increase in demand for plant proteins is anticipated to have a robust impact in the oryzenin market. Emerging needs of consumers looking for non-allergen, lactose-free, and gluten-free source of protein, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global oryzenin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and function.

A glutelin found in the rice, which is the main protein present in rice that is known as oryzenin. Oryzenin is derived from rice flour and rice grains by the method of sonification. Oryzenin is an alternative for those individuals who are looking for non-allergen and lactose-free protein source. Oryzenin, is a better substitute, as it does not lead to any disorders such as celiac disease. Oryzenin does not cause any diseases concerning digestion.

The report analyzes factors affecting oryzenin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oryzenin market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Oryzenin Market Landscape Oryzenin Market – Key Market Dynamics Oryzenin Market – Global Market Analysis Oryzenin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Oryzenin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Oryzenin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Oryzenin Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Oryzenin Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

