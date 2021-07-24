Parking Meter Market to exhibit remarkable gains over 2018-2025

Global Parking Meter Market valued approximately USD 9.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Parking Meter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas.

Further, parking meter offers various benefits such as optimized parking, reduce traffic, enhanced user experience, new revenue streams, increased safety etc. These benefits also leads in rising demand of parking meter across the world. However, high initial investment requirement and lack of advanced technologies in developing economies are the factors that limiting the market growth of Parking Meter during the forecast period.

The report presents complete overview of the market, starting from basic it goes into each and every detail. It also provides information on the current situation of the market by analyzing various parameters like Growth rate, latest trends and Opportunity. Latest technological advancement as well as detail segmentation of the market is also mentioned in the report along with major players operating in the market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Cale Access AB, CivicsSmart Inc., IPS Group Inc., LocoMobi Inc., J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd., Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International , Worldwide Parking Inc.

Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological development, rising adoption of smart devices and growing population in emerging economies such as China and India. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Parking Meter Market during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government support and presence of large number of automotive industry in the region.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Parking Meter Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Parking Meter Dynamics

Chapter 4. Parking Meter Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Parking Meter Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Parking Meter, by Application

Chapter 7. Parking Meter Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

