Point of Care Diagnostics Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2023 and Top Key Players – Roche , Abbott , BioMrieux, Abaxis , Siemens Healthineers , QIAGEN , Danaher

Point of care (POC) diagnostics defined in this report are the medical devices used to get an immediate result in the investigation (diagnosis & monitoring) of various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiac diseases, and others.

This report covers information on various types of point of care diagnostic devices that are manufactured for medical purposes in compliance with the European Medical Association (EMA), the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Conformité Européene (CE) and other regulatory authorities. These devices include point of care testing devices, such as glucose monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, pregnancy, and fertility testing kits, hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, tumor/cancer markers, cholesterol test strips, drugs of abuse testing kits, and fecal occult testing kits. These point of care diagnostics are used in healthcare facilities (professional diagnostic centers and research laboratories) as well as at home. Moreover, this study on the global point of care diagnostics market also focuses on the prescription mode of point of care diagnostic devices. By prescription mode, the market is segmented into prescription-based testing market and over-the-counter (OTC) testing market. The global point of care diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, mode of prescription, and geography.

Major Key Players of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market are:

Roche , Abbott , BioMrieux, Abaxis , Siemens Healthineers , QIAGEN , Danaher , Instrumentation Laboratory , Nova Biomedical , Quidel , Trinity Biotech , Sekisui Diagnostics , OraSure Technologies , Johnson & Johnson , Becton Dickinson

Point of Care Diagnostics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Point of Care Diagnostics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Types of Point of Care Diagnostics covered are:

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Major Applications of Point of Care Diagnostics covered are:

Clinics

Hospitals

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Point of Care Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Point of Care Diagnostics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Point of Care Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Point of Care Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size

2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Diagnostics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue by Product

4.3 Point of Care Diagnostics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Point of Care Diagnostics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

