Pre-packaged Medical Kits And Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Enhancement And Growth Outlook 2019 By Medline Industries, Inc, Hogy Medical, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic (Covidien Plc) And Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market accounted to US$ 2,096.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,634.8 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Xyz Market are

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hogy Medical

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew Plc

Medtronic (Covidien Plc)

Teleflex Incorporated

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Strategic Insights

Companies such as Medline Industries and Mölnlycke Health Care have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance in June 2019, Medline Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of the NAMIC brand of fluid management systems from AngioDynamics, that manufactures injection molded components and assembles custom kits for the global business.

Market segmentations:

By Product Type (Hemodialysis Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits, Angiography/ Angioplasty/ Catheterization Kits, Orthopedic Kits and Trays, IV Kits, Custom Ob/Gyn Kits, Others);

End User (Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

