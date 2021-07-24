Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market : World Business Overview, Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications Report to 2019-2025

In the beginning, the report covers comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the revenue generation, and existing, forecasted, and historical growth in the market in terms of the market volume and value. Furthermore, the report includes notable changes taking place in the market structures over the evaluation period.

An assorted analysis of influential trends in the market, confirmable projections, regulations and mandates, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, have also been combined in the study. Hence, the report casts light on the growth of each noteworthy segment of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market over the forecast period. The global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

On the other hand, biological laboratories are producing several grains or seeds with better production capacity than the traditional ones. They are often loaded with nutrients. But the research is not getting limited into this segment only. For biofuels and other pharmaceutical needs, various laboratories are developing top-grade products to yield better results. This has resulted in the naissance of several hybrid products. Often, they have been transformed from the root itself and have been loaded with nutrients and vitamins.

Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Segmentation

by Product

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

by Demand

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

Top key Players

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

