Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Accenture, GEP, Genpact, Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Procurement outsourcing services is a process wherein a company engages an external service provider to manage their core and non-core purchase transactions and expenditures.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Procurement Outsourcing Services.

This report studies the Procurement Outsourcing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procurement Outsourcing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, GEP, Genpact, Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Category Management

Source Management

Procurement Management

Supplier Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other

Table of Content:

1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 GEP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Genpact

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Aquanima

3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Procurement Outsourcing Services by Countries

10 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

