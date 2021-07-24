Ring Main Unit Market Size, Growth Insights and Key Players Eaton , ENTEC Electric and Electronic ,General Electric Company ,Larsen and Toubro Limited

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The ring main unit is a sealed and insulated compact switchgear unit used for electrical power distribution. The insulation may be air, oil, or gas and the switch used to isolate the transformer may be fusible or circuit breaker. Ring main unit is a safe, easy to install and maintenance free switchgear which improves the reliability of utilities and uptime of the network besides reducing operational costs.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global ring main unit market is anticipated to witness good growth in the forecast period owing to drivers such as developments in the field of residential and commercial infrastructure in the emerging economies on account of rapid urbanization. Moreover, modernization of existing grid networks and government initiatives towards the expansion of same are further likely to boost the market growth. The high cost of the product over conventional switchgear, however, may restrict the growth of the ring main unit market. Nonetheless, the growing renewable sector offers significant opportunities for the players operating in the ring main unit market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1.ABB Group

2.CandS Electric Limited

3.Eaton Corporation

4.ENTEC Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.

5.General Electric Company

6.Larsen and Toubro Limited

7.Lucy Group Ltd.

8.Ormazabal (Velatia, S.L)

9.Schneider Electric SE

10.Siemens AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ring Main Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ring main unit market with detailed market segmentation by type, installation, application and geography. The global ring main unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ring main unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ring main unit market is segmented on the basis of type, installation and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as gas insulated, air insulated, oil insulated and solid dielectric material. The market on the basis of the installation is classified as outdoor and indoor. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as industrial, infrastructure and transportation.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ring main unit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ring main unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INSTALLATION

9. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. RING MAIN UNIT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

