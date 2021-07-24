The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027

Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to grow due to the supplementary diet by the urban population across the globe. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers.

The Global Nutrition Lipid Market by type has been segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others. The omega-3 nutrition lipid segment dominated the global nutrition lipid market. The market of Omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy & balanced diet and its health benefits. Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer. A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems. The omega-3 market for infant formula witnesses a high growth rate, in the packaged food industry, due to developments in Asian countries such as China. Growth in the global omega-3 production and an increase in its demand are the major reasons for the higher growth across the regions.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris and Others

The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements & functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global nutrition lipid market. The growth of nutrition lipid market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the nutrition lipids in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for omega-3 produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of nutrition lipid among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of nutrition lipid market in the region. This would influence the nutrition lipid market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the nutrition lipid market players.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Nutrition Lipid Market Landscape Nutrition Lipid Market – Key Market Dynamics Nutrition Lipid Market – Global Market Analysis Nutrition Lipid Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Nutrition Lipid Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Nutrition Lipid Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Nutrition Lipid Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Nutrition Lipid Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

