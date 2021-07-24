The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027

Oatmeal vendors use multiple channels to distribute its products across the globe. Having numerous distribution channels enables a business to reach to the in-depth of the market. Based on the sales channel, the Oatmeal Market is divided into an online and physical store. Brick and click strategy is widely adopted strategy across all regions. The physical store segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the online segment is also gaining market share owing to the increasing penetration of the internet and the rising trend of e-commerce the online distribution is anticipated to boost during the forecast period.

Oatmeal is a widely consumed famous commodity, which is generally taken as a breakfast meal. These are prepared through hulled oat grains, which are rolled, milled, or steel-cut. The fiber and protein-rich meal help the consumer to maintain body weight, as oatmeal reduces hunger since it takes time to digest. It further delivers several health benefits, including a reduction in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, decreasing risk related to childhood asthma, and can also be included in the skincare regime. There are different types of oats available in the market. However, their nutritional value is almost the same, they differ depending on their texture, use, and processing.

Top Key Players:- B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal), Bagrrys India Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., Hamlyns Of Scotland, Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Quaker Oats Company, Weetabix Limited and Others

Grains continue to remain one of the popular solutions for various breakfast meals globally owing to its high nutritional and fiber-rich ingredients. Among these, avena sativa or popularly known as oats are a particular type of grains with multiple fitness and health benefits has attributed to their rising popularity among breakfast cereals, especially among adults. Oatmeal is simple oats based consumer products along with various grains, dry fruits, and other ingredients that are widely consumed for breakfast meals. Currently, some of the common types of oats available for the preparation of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and bran oats. However, leading oatmeal manufacturers such as McCann’s Irish Oatmeal, Hamlyns of Scotland, Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., and The Quaker Oats Company among other prominent oatmeal market players also offer a wide range of flavored oatmeal based products for their large customer base. Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Breakfast continues to remain one of the critical meal for daily nutritional and protein intake among adults as well as children. Moreover, the availability of multiple popular breakfast cereals brands from numerous regional and global players has facilitated high market competitiveness in the overall breakfast cereals market. Furthermore, the recent surge in consumer awareness has attributed to manufacturers focusing on the marketing of their breakfast cereal products with an emphasis on the nutritional value of the products. The high fiber and nutrient luxurious raw materials of oatmeal i.e., oats owing to their versatile benefits associated with lowering blood sugar, maintaining glucose levels, lowering cholesterol, and weight management among other benefits has contributed significantly in its popularity across breakfast cereals especially among adults recently. Despite the popularity of oatmeal across numerous European countries since past many decades, it has gained an unprecedented rise in penetration across global scale in the past few years. Thus, the versatile long term health benefits of oatmeal consumption are expected to be one of the major factor propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Oatmeal Market Landscape Oatmeal Market – Key Market Dynamics Oatmeal Market – Global Market Analysis Oatmeal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Oatmeal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Oatmeal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Oatmeal Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Oatmeal Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

