Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2017-2024

The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4 Billion in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2019-2024, owing to increase in applications of video conferencing solutions among end users such as healthcare organizations, educational institutions and public sectors. Video conferencing has gained huge popularity and adoption among enterprises as a form of business communication.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094853

The video conferencing solutions help organizations to achieve desired goals by discussing the strategies and providing trainings over video conferences to enhance the business output. Introduction of web-based technology with fewer complications by the IT sector is further anticipated to propel the market significantly in near future. Further, surging investment towards innovative products, rising consumer demand, declining manufacturing cost, growing number of outlets and increasing research & development by leading service providers is also expected to augment the market growth.

A comprehensive research report published by Azoth Analytics in August 2019 aims to present the analysis of Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market. The report presents the analysis of Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing) and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings). The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Germany, China, India) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

• Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

• Competitive Landscape – Market Share Analysis

Regional Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

• Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Country Analysis – Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Value – United States, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

• Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Other Report Highlights

• Strategic Recommendations

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Company Analysis – Zoom Video Communications, Inc, Cisco WebEx, LogMein, Inc, BlueJeans Network, Intercall

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094853

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609

<Trending Reports>

Online Casino Market

Projection Mapping Equipment Market

Smart Homes Systems Market

Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market

Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market

