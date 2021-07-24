Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) Market Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

The Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market By Product Type (Chatbots and Smartspeakers) and By Application (Text/Online Chat and Voice), By Mode of Interaction (BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT & Telecom, Personal, Others). The Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) Market – Analysis By Product Type (Chatbots, Smart speakers), Mode of Interaction (Online Chat, Voice), By Application (BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT and Telecom, Personal, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 33.74% during 2019 – 2024.

Smart speakers and Voice virtual assistants are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to increasing adoption of voice assistants by major corporate houses and Ecommerce companies who are focusing on maintaining a healthy relation with their customers by timely addressing their queries supported by powering millennial population and growth internet access to users. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include rapid adoption of latest technology by major tech giants in the region backed with growing prevalence of smart homes technology which directly impact the market for virtual Assistants, thereby anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecasting period.

The report titled “Global Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) Market – Analysis By Product Type (Chatbots, Smart speakers), Mode of Interaction (Online Chat, Voice), By Application (BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT and Telecom, Personal, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market and provides statistics and information on market size, share and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Chatbots, Smartspeakers

• By Mode of Interaction – Text/Online Chat, Voice

• By Application – BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT & Telecom, Personal, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Virtual Personal Assistants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Chatbots, Smartspeakers

• By Mode of Interaction – Text/Online Chat, Voice

• By Application – BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT & Telecom, Personal, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Virtual Personal Assistants Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type – Chatbots, Smartspeakers

• By Mode of Interaction – Text/Online Chat, Voice

• By Application – BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT & Telecom, Personal, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet Inc, Apple, Amazon.com, International Business Machines (IBM), Baidu, Oracle Corporation, Inbenta Technologies.

