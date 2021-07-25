2019 Animal Health Market to Grow by its Rising Awareness and Introduction of Technologies

Animal health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as surge in livestock population, growing demand for animal-derived food products, frequent animal disease epidemics, rising animal health awareness, growing food borne diseases. Further the growing prevalence of animal diseases has encouraged private players to manufacture advanced animal vaccines. Rising animal food demand has resulted in growth in the number players making investments to control pathogen contamination.

Controlling animal health by preventing animal disease epidemic and monitoring animal food supplies is vital to the any economy and safety of the any country’s food supply. Breeding of healthy livestock guarantees a safe supply of food and keep selling prices stable. Animal disease epidemic costs the country millions of dollars owing to livestock trade halts, animal slaughters and subsequent disease elimination efforts. For example, in November 2017, Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), causes stillborn piglets which costs U.S. farmers an annual $600 million. Animal diseases with human health connection can adversely affect public health, international trade, and the stability of the agricultural sector. Disease free and healthy animals likely to result in safer food supplies, higher farm productivity, reduced environmental impacts, reduced use of antibiotics.

Merck Animal Health

2. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

3. Ceva Sante Animale

4. Cargill Inc.

5. Zoetis

6. Bayer Healthcare AG

7. Vetiquinol S.A.

8. Nutreco N.V.

9. Virbac

10. Elanco

During the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Animal Health market is expected to experience significant growth. This report highlights various factors such as drivers, futures trends, and growth opportunities. The report also provides insight into how the market will behave during the forecast period, as well as potential impacts on market segments, subsegments and industries in the short, medium and long term. The market numbers presented in the report are displayed in a graphical format for better understanding and analysis of the market.

