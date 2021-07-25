Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Expected to Reach $43.25 billion by 2026 – William Demant, Nurotron, MED-EL, Medtronic, LivaNova, Sonova, Cochlear, Abbott

According to Publisher, the Global Active Implantable Medical Devices market is accounted for $19.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $43.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like increasing demand for technological advanced products, growing demand for neurostimulators are the factors that are fuelling the market growth. In addition, growing number of patients with cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders is also one of the favouring factor for the market growth. However, failure of device, high cost of implants and infection at surgical site are hindering the market.

Active Implantable Medical Devices are the devices which are partially or totally introduced into human body either surgically or medically. On the basis of product, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) held the largest market share and expected to remain the same during the forecast period by surpassing other products and also due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In terms of end users, hospital sector is the bench topper among all due to the infrastructural development and increasing demand of medical devices.

By Geography, North America dominates other regions due to the growing demand of novel active implantable devices and expected to retain its position over the next few years followed by Asia pacific and Europe.

Some of the key players in Active Implantable Medical Devices market include William Demant Holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Medtronic Plc, LivaNova PLC , Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, and Abbott Laboratories.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Overview

5.2 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

