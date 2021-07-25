Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.0% Through 2027 – Lead by Google, IBM, Intel, Micron technology

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is the leading geographic region in the artificial intelligence chip market and is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In North America, artificial intelligence implementation is backed by large-scale investments from technological giants. North America’s artificial intelligence chip market is primarily driven by the growing demand of artificial intelligence solutions from the BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom and automotive & transportation. A large number of well-funded start-ups have already entered the marketplace with their innovative artificial intelligence based solutions and services.

In addition to this, North America also has a well-established cloud infrastructure which is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chip market. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple present in the U.S and their focus on artificial intelligence R&D and deployment, U.S. is expected to be the dominant country in the artificial intelligence chip market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Alphabet Inc. (Google) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Micron technology, Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Qualcomm Incorporated Samsung electronics Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc.

Market initiatives by the players propelling the growth of Artificial Intelligence Chip market

In the global artificial intelligence chip market, new market initiative is a strategy adopted by various companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of customers. The market players present in the artificial intelligence chip market are mainly focusing towards product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, and funding, companies are expanding their footprint in the artificial intelligence chip market. Most of the artificial intelligence chip market initiatives were observed in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions, which have high density of AI implementations.

Segment by Type Insights

The artificial intelligence chip market is bifurcated by segment into Data center/Cloud and edge. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world and hence AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. Artificial intelligence chips are majorly used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing. However, with recent breakthroughs, AI chips have evolved to cater a wide range of applications especially inference at the edge. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel among others investing in edge inferencing, the edge segment is going to drive the growth of artificial intelligence chip market through adoption of specialized AI chips and accelerators during the forecast period.

The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

