Automotive Adhesives Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player 3M COMPANY, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, PPG INDUSTRIES, HB FULLER and SIKA

The burgeoning demand for glue in automotive industry to fix various components is constantly driving the innovations among the adhesive manufacturers. Automotive industry is one of the major consumers of adhesives and the demand from the same is anticipated to surge over the years. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive adhesive market. The change in the consumer behavior towards lightweight materials, have led the automotive industry to witness significant need for lightweight vehicles. Attributing to this fact, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly procuring adhesives to seal the desired location instead of traditional welding. Another factor bolstering the automotive adhesive market is the rising automobile manufacturing in various developing nations such as India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil among others.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. 3M COMPANY

2. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

3. PPG INDUSTRIES

4. ILLINOIS TOOL WORK CORPORATION

5. HENKEL & CO. KGAA

6. HB FULLER

7. SIKA AG

8. BOSTIK AG

9. SOLVAY S.A.

10. JOWAT AG

The global study on Automotive Adhesives Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

