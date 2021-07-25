Automotive Battery Sensors Market For Technology Market by 2025 : Studied in Detail by Focusing on Product Type with Top Companies like Robert Bosch , Continental

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Automotive Battery Sensors Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market valued approximately USD 2.16 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive battery sensor market is driven by the rising carbon emission, growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increased vehicle production.

Improved battery performance and efficiency, vehicle electrification for calculating precise and on-demand current, voltage and temperature measurements from the battery are the key drivers of automotive battery sensors market. Furthermore, adoption of new technologies with rising demand for battery electric vehicles for controlling carbon emissions offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, system malfunction is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

-Robert Bosch

– Continental

– Hella

– Vishay

– NXP

– Furukawa Electric

– Denso

– Texas Instruments

– TE Connectivity

– AMS AG

– Inomatic

– MTA SPA

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive battery sensors market is segmented into voltage, communication technology, vehicle type and hybrid vehicles. The voltage segment is classified into 12V, 24V and 48V. The communication technology segment is classified into Local Interconnect Network (LIN) and Controller Area Network (CAN). The vehicle type is segmented into Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Passenger Car (PC). Hybrid vehicle segment is classified into Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The communication technology is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Battery Sensors market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage:

– 12V

– 24V

– 48V

By Communication Technology:

– Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

– Controller Area Network (CAN)

By Vehicle Type:

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

– Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

– Passenger Car (PC)

By Hybrid Vehicle:

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Voltage

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market, by Communication Technology

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market, by Hybrid Vehicle

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

