Automotive LiDAR Market: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Continental AG, Denso Corp, Innoviz Technologies, Luminar Technologies, Omron Corporation

Latest market study on “Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive LiDAR market is estimated to reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 from US$ 415.10 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The companies in the market are expanding substantially. For instance, in 2018, Innoviz Established Presence in Four New Regions and enhanced manufacturing abilities, aligning with the company’s mission to provide LiDAR solutions that are available and affordable at a massive scale. Innoviz has expanded globally with the opening of offices in four new countries including the U.S., Germany, China and Japan. Further, in the same year, Continental and EasyMile inaugurated new autonomous driving R&D team in Singapore. The new joint team’s work focus was to develop new technology centered on perception and deep learning and to prepare autonomous vehicle (AV) technology for tests towards safe deployments on private grounds and public roads in the Singaporean metro area.

The major companies offering automotive LiDAR market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive LiDAR Share” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive LiDAR Industry report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive LiDAR Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive LiDAR Market Size in these regions.

The report segments the global Automotive LiDAR Market as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

