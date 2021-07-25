Aviation Test Equipment Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

Aviation test equipment market in global grew from US$ 5.38 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.69 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The government of various economies worldwide is increasing their military expenditure on UAVs. According to a report published by the center for the study of the drone at Bard College in 2018, the US Department of Defense (DoD) has requested a budget of approximately US$ 9.39 Bn on unmanned systems (including air, ground, and sea) and related technology in 2019 as compared to around US$ 7.5 Bn in 2018. It demonstrates an increase in the country’s military unmanned aircraft spending. The requested budget includes around US$ 9.39 Bn in drone-related procurement, R&D, and construction funding, which is 26% higher than in 2018. It also includes at least 3,447 new unmanned systems, including UAVs. The request consists of orders for 532 unmanned systems such as target drones and aerostats. The proposed budget by the Air Force for unmanned systems is around US$ 6.05 Bn in 2019. The DoD aims to purchase around 3,250 unmanned air vehicles in 2019.

Companies Mentioned

Avtron Aerospace, Inc.

BAE Systems

Bauer Inc.

ECA Group

Hydraulics International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

Testek Inc.

TEST-FUCHS GmbH

Moreover, in 2019, the Canadian government approved the purchase of a fleet of armed unmanned aircraft through its defense policy. Furthermore, the Czech Republic announced that by 2025, the country’s military would purchase around US$ 46.5 Mn worth surveillance and combat UAVs. This included the Czech military’s plans to purchase the ScanEagle UAVs in 2019 from Insitu, a Boeing’s subsidiary. The proposed deal is worth around 200 Mn koruna (approximately US$ 9.6 Mn). Moreover, General Atomics, US, was granted a contract from Spain worth US$ 56 Mn to provide its MQ-9 aircraft by January 2019. Also, the French Army will receive Safran’s Patroller tactical unmanned aerial system in 2020. In 2019, the Qatari Armed Force received six unmanned aircraft and control stations from Turkey. During the past few years, the country has signed many international deals for UAVs including, MoU to manufacture UAV parts for the country’s armed force with a Polish firm WKK. In 2018, China announced to sell 48 high-end UAVs to Pakistan. Also, in July 2019, India announced its plans to spend US$ 250 Bn over the next ten years for the modernization of the military army. As a part of military modernization, the country announced its plans to purchase 600 unmanned aerial vehicles. The country is also looking to buy US-made armed drones in a separate procurement programme. Such investments by the military for procurement of UAVs is expected to drive the aviation test equipment market.

The global aviation test equipment market by product type was led by electrical test equipment segment. Hydraulic test equipment segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global aviation test equipment market by end user was led by commercial segment. Military segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in aviation test equipment market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Teradyne Inc. acquired Lemsys, a provider of test equipment. With the help of this acquisition, Lemsys would increase the range of test solutions and would able to grow its production footprint around the world.

2019: Astronics Corporation announced acquisition of Freedom Communication Technologies, Inc., a developer communication test equipment based in the U.S.

