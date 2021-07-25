Building Automation System Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025
Global Building Automation System Industry was valued at USD 75 Billion in the year 2018. Global Building Automation System Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 133.7 Billion. The growth in automated security systems in buildings, development of wireless protocols and wireless sensor network technology for Building Automation System, and rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems are the critical factors driving the growth of the Building Automation System Industry.
Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085497
Building energy management software helps building administrators or homeowners to continuously screen and investigate how much electricity is utilized by a building. It does not just advise building administrators or owners of energy drifts but in addition, gives noteworthy data to energy saving. With the approach of innovation, Building Automation System makers are concentrating on creating easy to understand software for the administration of energy utilization in a building, which, in turn, driving the interest for building energy management software.
Industrial facilities include factories, production plants, distribution facilities, and other infrastructure buildings that support manufacturing and processing functions. The segment is designed to adopt smart building solutions to achieve electricity and cost savings, higher productivity, enhanced identity and access management, and optimized surveillance. Commercial buildings have their own set of requirements for different operational purposes. These buildings are equipped with highly sophisticated technologies, ranging from lifts and air-conditioning units to controlled ventilation systems, which contributes to high electricity utilization. Reduction in electricity expenditure is critical for a commercial building, as it directly contributes to the operational and capital expenditure of the company and can affect its profitability.
The Building Automation System Industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expected rise is attributed to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India and government initiatives toward electricity conservation have contributed to the growth of the Building Automation System Industry in APAC. Countries such as China and India have aggressively started developing smart cities. Building Automation System is acting as a key enabler in achieving these objectives by the respective countries.
Major Industry players in Building Automation System Industry are ABB, Honeywell Building Solutions, Siemens Building Tech, Schneider Systems& Services, Johnson Controls Building Efficiency, Legrand SA, United Technologies, KMC Controls, Distech Controls, Crestron and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.
Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085497
Building Automation System Industry Segmentation:
Building Automation System Industry Overview, By Communication Technology
Communication Technology
Wireless Technologies
Wired Technologies
Building Automation System Industry Overview, By Application
Residential Applications
Commercial Applications
Industrial Application
Building Automation System Industry Overview, By Offering
Facility Management Systems
Lighting Control Systems
HVAC Control Systems
Security and Access Control Systems
Fire Protection Systems
Building electricity Management Software
BAS Services
Others
Building Automation System Industry Overview, by Region
North America
USA
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
APAC
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/building-automation-system-market/10085497
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Related Trending Report
Endoscopy Equipment Market
Electric Bus Market
Drone Market
Digital Voice Recorder Market
Digital Forensics Market
Diesel Power Engine Market
Dairy Alternative Market
Cyber Insurance Market