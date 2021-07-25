CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Growth Analysis 2019 with Leading Companies- Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis, Panasonic, Honeywell Security and more…

A new market study, titled “Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Video Surveillance Systems belonging to the wider academic field of computer vision, video analytics has aroused a phenomenal surge of interest since the current millennium. Surveillance technologies now consistently feature as an essential component of every national government’s effort to deter criminal activity and investigate those offences that do occur, in addition to playing an important role in the development of an effective homeland security posture. Additionally, they also provide private consumers with an effective, and relatively inexpensive, means of ensuring operational efficiency and reducing shrinkage.

This report focuses on CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Wireless

Wired

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Public & Government Infrastructure



