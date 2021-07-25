Clean in Place Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025

Global Clean in Place Industry was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Clean in Place Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 20.57 Billion. According to the report, the global Industry would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and Industry-specific factors soon. Growing adoption in food and pharmaceutical industries, advantages offered by multi-tank CIP systems, rising adoption of automated CIP, and technological innovations have increased the penetration of clean-in-place systems worldwide.

In terms of the offering, the global clean-in-place Industry has been segmented into single-tank systems, two-tank systems, and multi-tank systems. The multi-tank systems segment is expected to continue to be the leading segment of the global Industry during the forecast period, due to the advantages offered by these systems. The segment is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025. An increasing number of stringent regulations about the production and processing of food, dairy products, and pharma products in countries such as China and India are boosting the demand for multi-tank CIP systems in these countries. Multi-tank CIP systems are used for recovery and reuse of cleaning solutions and rinse water. These systems are highly efficient, economical, and sustainable. Multi-tank CIP systems facilitate reuse and recovery of wash solutions and minimize the use of water and chemicals, thereby enabling cost saving. Hence, multi-tank systems are preferred in a variety of industries such as pharmaceutical, breweries, dairy, and food & beverages. This promotes the growth of the global Industry. The single-use systems segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The clean-in-place Industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities to the players in the clean-in-place Industry during the forecast period due to the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players in this region. Increasing stringent regulations about the production and processing of food, dairy, and pharma products in countries such as China and India boost the demand for CIP systems. Also, the ever-growing population and increasing disposable income in APAC countries have led to the increase in the demand for processed food, dairy products, beverages, and pharma products, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the CIP Industry in this region.

Major market players in Clean in Place Industry are Tetra Pak International, GEA Group, Sani-Matic, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Krones Ag, KHS GmbH, Melegari Manghi, Centec GmbH, Millitec Food Systems, Filamatic, Sysbiotech, Bionet, Solaris Biotech Usa, Handtmann Armaturenfabrik, E. Bachiller B, Axomatic, Scanjet Systems, Azbil Telstar, GD Process Design, and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Clean in Place Industry Segmentation:

Clean in Place Industry, By System Type

Single-Use CIP Systems

Reuse CIP Systems

Clean in Place Industry, By Offering

Single-Tank Systems

Two-Tank Systems

Multi-Tank Systems

Sensors

Spray Balls, Tank Washers, and Nozzles

Others

Clean in Place Industry, By End-User Industry

Food Industry

Dairy Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Brewery and Beverages Industry

Others

Clean in Place Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

