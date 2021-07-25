CNG Tank Market 2019 Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- Faber Industries, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinder and more…

A new market study, titled “Global CNG Tank Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

CNG Tank Refers to the Tank for storing compressed natural gas. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks. This report focuses on CNG Tank volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNG Tank market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of CNG Tank in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their CNG Tank manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Worthington Cylinders GmbH

Quantum Fuel System Technologies

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

FIBA Technologies

CIMC Enric Holdings

Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal

Segment by Application

Shipping

Land Transportation



