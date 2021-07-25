Connected Truck Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025 – Denso, Continental, Robert Bosch, Sierra Wireless, TomTom and Trimble

Worldwide Connected Truck Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Connected Truck Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Connected Truck Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Connected Truck Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Connected Truck players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information.

Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

Increase in the demand for systems with advanced technology has driven the connected truck market. Rising safety concerns for heavy vehicles and government initiatives are anticipated to supplement the market demand. However, lack of proper network infrastructure in many of the regions impacts the market growth.

Leading Connected Truck Market Players:

1. Denso Corporation

2. Continental AG

3. Robert Bosch

4. Delphi Technologies

5. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6. Harman International

7. Sierra Wireless

8. TomTom

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Verizon Wireless

Connected Truck Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Connected Truck Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

