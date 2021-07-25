Cycling Apparel Market is Predicted to Expand at Faster Rates Worldwide

Global Cycling Apparel Market valued approximately USD 3.27 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global cycling apparel market are growing adoption of bicycles as sustainable mode of transportation, rising health awareness among people and largely propelled the adoption of cycling apparel. With cycling gaining higher significance as a sustainable transport mode, the demand for cycling apparel is likely to witness steady rise during the period of forecast, thus fueling growth of cycling apparel market. The major restraining factors of global cycling apparel market are high cost associated with the products and adoption of electric bicycles.

Furthermore, increasing number of cyclist deaths has induced a sense of reluctance among people which is likely to hamper the growth of cycling apparel market. The coupled with automobile development is likely to create challenges for cycling activates, in turn hindering adoption of cycling apparel.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016938

Europe has accounted dominating share of total generating revenue across the globe. North America is also witnessing growth but low as compared to Europe market attractiveness. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to spearhead in terms of demand and adoption of cycling apparel during the forecast period with China to remain at the forefront of growth.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Adidas

– Nike

– Specialized Bicycle

– MERIDA

– TREK

– Capo

– Assos

– Rapha

– Marcello Bergamo

– Castelli

– Jaggad

– Pearl Izumi

– GIANT

– CCN Sport

– Mysenlan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016938

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Cycling Apparel Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Cycling Apparel Dynamics

Chapter 4. Cycling Apparel Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Cycling Apparel Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Cycling Apparel Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Cycling Apparel Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]