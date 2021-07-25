Data Historian Market Projected to Register 6.51% CAGR to 2023 | ABB, AVEVA Group, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Siemens, Yokogawa, Aspen Technology, Emerson, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ICONICS, OSIsoft, Automsoft

Data Historian Global Market Report 2019-2023

A Data Historian (also known as a Process Historian or Operational Historian) is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data by time; it stores the information in a time series database that can efficiently store data with minimal disk space and fast retrieval. Time series information is often displayed in a trend or as tabular data over a time range (ex. the last day, last 8 hours, last year).

A data historian could be applied independently in one or more areas, but it can really show its worth when applied across an entire facility, many facilities in a department, and across departments within an organization. One could discover that a production problem’s root cause is insufficient brine supply to the production equipment or one could discover the 2 similar units produce significantly different results over time.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Data Historian industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Data Historian market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.51% from 690.5 million $ in 2014 to 834.3 million $ in 2018, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Data Historian market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Data Historian will reach 1161.2 million $.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB, AVEVA Group, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Siemens, Yokogawa, Aspen Technology, Emerson, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ICONICS, OSIsoft, Automsoft, Canary Labs, COPA-DATA, Inductive Automation, Industrial Video & Control, InfluxData, Kx Systems, LiveData Utilities, Open Automation Software, Progea, Savigent Software, Sorbotics

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size.

Product Type Segmentation

Production Tracking

Environmental Auditing

Asset Performance

Management

GRC Management

Industry Segmentation

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Metal &

Mining

