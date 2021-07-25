Deception Technology Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Acalvio Technologies, Allure Security Technology, Attivo Networks, Cymmetria, Forescout, Guardicore, Logrhythm, Rapid7, Shape Security, Trapx Security

The Industry Report “Deception Technology Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the Deception Technology market.

Deception technology is a prominent cybersecurity defense category that enables real-time detection, analysis, and protection against zero-day and advanced attacks. The technology aims to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage. Increasing occurrences of data breaches have created the need for effective protection among enterprises.

The deception technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidence of zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers. Besides, increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends is further likely to augment the market growth. However, wide scale use of legacy honeypot may hamper the growth of the deception technology market. Nonetheless, integration in virtual environments is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of deception technology market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

Allure Security Technology, Inc.

Attivo Networks, Inc.

Cymmetria, Inc.

Forescout Technologies

Guardicore

Logrhythm, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

Shape Security Inc.

Trapx Security

The global deception technology market is segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deception stack, the market is segmented as application security, endpoint security, network security, and data security. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, energy and utility, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Deception Technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Deception Technology Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Deception Technology market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Deception Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Deception Technology Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Deception Technology Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Deception Technology Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Deception Technology Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

