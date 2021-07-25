Detailed Analysis Report on Automotive Communication Technology Market 2018-2025 including leading segment and key players

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of electronic devices in vehicles for IP-based routings in vehicles, data transmissions and others are driving the global automotive communication technology market growth over the forecast period across the globe. Some of the major drivers that are fueling the market growth are growing number of electronic systems in cars, government mandates followed by industry norms for reducing carbon emission and improving vehicle safety. Additionally, increasing sales of premium vehicles is expected driving the adoption of automotive communication technology.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018281

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Communication Technology market is segmented into bus model, application and vehicle class. Bus module is further segmented not LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and ethernet, application segment is divided into powertrain, body control & comfort, infotainment & communication, and safety & ADAS and vehicle class segment is further categorized into economy, mid-size and luxury. CAN segment is estimated to be the dominating segment in automotive communication technology market owing to increasing electronic content for applications including body control, powertrain, comfort, and infotainment & communication.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Robert Bosch, Toshiba, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, NXP, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon, Renesas, on Semiconductor, Microchip, Continental, Cypress Semiconductor, Rohm Semiconductor, Xilinx, Melexis, Elmos Semiconductor, Vector Informatik, Intel, Maxim Integrated, and Qualcomm

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India and the emerging automotive markets in these regions.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018281

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Communication Technology Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market By Bus Module

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Vehicle Class

Chapter 8. Automotive Communication Technology, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]