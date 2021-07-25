Drone Payload Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology, Parrot, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, Go Pro, Elbit Systems

Drone Payload Market is expected to garner $7,018 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Aircrafts which have the capability to fly autonomously with the help of embedded program or which can be remotely operated are called as drones. They are also officially referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned aircraft system (UAS), unmanned aircraft vehicle system (UAVS), remotely piloted aerial vehicle (RPAV), remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS), and others. The additional weight that can be attached to these drones excluding the weight of the drone itself is considered as drone payload, which includes cameras, communication devices, weapon systems, sensors, and others.

Key players profiled in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Textron Inc., Go Pro, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and Aeryon Labs Inc.

UAV loaded with such devices are used for numerous applications such as aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, security & surveillance, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and others. Drone payload market finds varied applications among sectors such as defense, agriculture and environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others.

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world Drone Payload market have been provided in this report

This report provides a competitive scenario of the world Drone Payload market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD DRONE PAYLOAD MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD DRONE PAYLOAD MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 WORLD DRONE PAYLOAD MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.2 GoPro, Inc.

7.3 Thales Group

7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

7.5 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6 Textron Inc.

7.7 FLIR Systems, Inc.

7.8 AeroVironment, Inc.

7.9 Parrot SA

7.10 Aeryon Labs Inc.

