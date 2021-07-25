Educational Furniture and Furnishings Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- KI, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Knoll, VS, HNI and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Educational Furniture and Furnishings Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Educational Furniture and Furnishings Market



Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. Asia Pacific, occupied 42.90% consumption market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global educational furniture industry because of their market share and technology status of educational furniture.

This report focuses on Educational Furniture and Furnishings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Educational Furniture and Furnishings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Educational Furniture and Furnishings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Educational Furniture and Furnishings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KI

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Knoll

VS

HNI Corporation

Haworth

Minyi Furniture

Ailin Technology

British Thornton

Lanlin Teaching

Jirong Furniture

Smith System

Huihong Teching Equipment

KOKUYO

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

Infiniti Modules

Jiansheng Furniture

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Desks & Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Others

Segment by Application

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office

Other



