Events Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends by Manufacturers: Access Destination Services, Cvent Inc, BCD GROUP, Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, ATPI Ltd, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Live Nation Worldwide

Global Events Industry Market Growth 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Events Industry market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others.

The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Access Destination Services, Cvent Inc, BCD GROUP, Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, ATPI Ltd, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Live Nation Worldwide Inc, Pollstar, StubHub, Penguins Limited, Seven Events Ltd, CL Events, Capita Plc, Outback Concerts, Questex LLC, Versatile Event Management, The Freeman Company, Reed Exhibitions, Clarion Events Ltd

This study considers the Events Industry value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Below 20 Years

21-40 Years

41 Years & Above

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Corporate

Sports

Education

Entertainment

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Events Industry market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Events Industry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Events Industry players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Events Industry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Events Industry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Events Industry by Players

4 Events Industry by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Events Industry Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Access Destination Services

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Events Industry Product Offered

11.1.3 Access Destination Services Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Access Destination Services News

11.2 Cvent Inc

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Events Industry Product Offered

11.2.3 Cvent Inc Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cvent Inc News

11.3 BCD GROUP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Events Industry Product Offered

11.3.3 BCD GROUP Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BCD GROUP News

11.4 Riviera Events

