Explore the Technological Advancements in Automotive Cyber Security Market | Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is accounted for $1.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are increasing amount of vehicle electronics and the growing adoption of advanced vehicle technologies. However, high installation cost of cyber security solutions and the high price of connected vehicles in which these security solutions are installed restricts the market growth of automotive cybersecurity market.

Security in automotive industry have grown along with autonomous vehicles and connected cars. This results in the increase in the level of cyber-attacks in the automotive industry. The vehicle comprising of various electrical components that are connected by means of an internal network is easily accessible to hackers. The hackers could take complete control on safety of critical components such as engines or brakes by gaining access to a peripheral electronic control unit.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Aptiv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Escrypt GmbH, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Harman International, Honeywell International Inc., Karamba Security, NXP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Secure Inc. and Vector Informatik GmbH.

On the basis of electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment has a growing prominence because, as this vehicle combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system. The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to the increasing vehicle production, changing in-vehicle electronic architecture, increasing in-vehicle services connected to the external cloud, and expansion of leading OEMs amongst automotive component suppliers. The market growth in this region can also be attributed to the increasing sales of connected vehicles and government initiatives regarding the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles.

Forms Covered:

– External Cloud Services

– In-Vehicle

Vehicles Covered:

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Car

Electric Vehicles Covered:

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Securities Covered:

– Application Security

– Cloud Security

– Endpoint Security

– Hardware Security

– Network Security

– Wireless Network Security

– Other Security

Components Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Applications Covered:

– Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System

– Body Control & Comfort System

– Communication System

– Infotainment System

– On-board diagnostic (OBD)

– Powertrain System

– Safety systems

– Telematics System

– Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

– Consulting

– Integration

– Managed Security

– Unified Threat Management

– Other Technology

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

– What our report offers:

o – Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

o – Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

o – Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

o – Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

o – Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

o – Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

o – Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

o – Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

o – Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

