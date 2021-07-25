Explosive Growth in Prebiotic Ingredients Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2029 – 2027 With Key Players Such as Beghin Meiji S.A.,BENEO,Cargill, Incorporated

The Prebiotic Ingredients market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Prebiotic Ingredients market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Prebiotics is known as a type of dietary fiber called “oligosaccharides. It is a compound which is present in food that induces the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Prebiotics ingredients support the body in building and maintain the gut and aids digestion. It also serves as food for probiotics. Prebiotic ingredients help to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the and enhance the production of valuable vitamins. Some of these Prebiotics ingredients nutrients include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate and propionate. It is absorbed into the bloodstream and improve metabolic health.

Leading Prebiotic Ingredients Market Players: Beghin Meiji S.A.,BENEO,Cargill, Incorporated,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited,Ingredion Incorporated,Kerry Group plc,Nexira SAS,Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.,Samyang Genex Corporation

The global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source and application. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity and weight management. On the basis of the bacterial activity the market is segmented into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into roots, vegetables, grains and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Prebiotic Ingredients Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Prebiotic Ingredients Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prebiotics ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The prebiotics ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

