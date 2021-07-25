Functional Drinks Market 2019 Leading Companies- The Coca-Cola, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Functional Drinks Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Functional Drinks Market
A Functional drink is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables. The energy beverages segment accounted for the major shares of the functional beverage market. Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and other ingredients which provide instant energy and help in growing muscle and bones.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the functional beverage industry by. Consumers in this region prefer functional drinks due to the increased awareness of health and fitness. Additionally, since most of the gyms and sports clubs offer these energy drinks on their premises, its sales have increased over the past few years.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Coca-Cola Company
Nestle
Danone
PepsiCo
Unilever
Campbell Soup
GlaxoSmithKline
Kraft Heinz
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
The Hain Celestial Group
Fonterra
Uni-President
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
JDB Group
RED BULL
Suntory
Rockstar
Monster Energy
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4424116-global-functional-drinks-market-professional-survey-report-2019
This report focuses on Functional Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Functional Drinks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Functional Drinks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Energy Beverages
Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Sports Beverages
Functional Water
Other
Segment by Application
Offline Stores
Online Stores
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4424116-global-functional-drinks-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)