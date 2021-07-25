Functional Drinks Market 2019 Leading Companies- The Coca-Cola, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Functional Drinks Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A Functional drink is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables. The energy beverages segment accounted for the major shares of the functional beverage market. Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and other ingredients which provide instant energy and help in growing muscle and bones.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the functional beverage industry by. Consumers in this region prefer functional drinks due to the increased awareness of health and fitness. Additionally, since most of the gyms and sports clubs offer these energy drinks on their premises, its sales have increased over the past few years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Danone

PepsiCo

Unilever

Campbell Soup

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra

Uni-President

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

JDB Group

RED BULL

Suntory

Rockstar

Monster Energy

This report focuses on Functional Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Functional Drinks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Functional Drinks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.



Segment by Type

Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water

Other

Segment by Application

Offline Stores

Online Stores



