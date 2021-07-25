Future Growth Of Electric Motor Market Explored In Latest Research | Key Players: Ametek, Allied Motion, Baldor Electric Company, Siemens, Johnson Electric Holdings, Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric

The Electric Motor Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the years to come. Owing to rapid technological advancements in the last few years, the current electric market gains traction. Electric motors are incorporated in industrial fans; compressors; pumps; lathe machines; machine tools; domestic appliances; heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications; disk drives; power tools; electric cars; and automated robots. Despite their high cost, these highly efficient motors are preferred over standard motors due to different benefits, such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, and high tolerance to voltage fluctuations. The need for improved productivity and low power consumption by the applications of motors is expected to increase the demand for high-efficiency motors.

Rise in awareness of green vehicles and increase in government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions contribute to the growth of the electric motor market. Thus, market players launch various electric cars to cater to the increase in customer demands. For example, Tesla launched Model S, Model 3, and others in North America, and is expected to introduce its next electric car in the European market. Siemens AG launched eco-friendly and energy-efficient electric motor such as products under SIMOTICS portfolio. Key companies profiled in the report are Ametek Incorporation, Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, Asmo Corporation Limited, Brook Crompton UK Limited, Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation, Rockwell Automation Incorporation, and Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Ametek Inc, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc, Baldor Electric Company, Inc. (ABB Group), Siemens, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc, Brook Crompton UK Ltd

The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the electric motor market.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to develop effective strategies in the global electric motor market.

The current and future trends are provided to enhance the potential in electric motor market.

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which helps stakeholders to formulate appropriate strategies.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET BY MOTOR TYPES

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET BY OUTPUT POWER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTORS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Ametek Inc

8.2 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc

8.3 Baldor Electric Company, Inc. (ABB Group)

8.4 Siemens

8.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

8.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc

8.7 Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

8.8 Asmo Co., Ltd.

8.9 ARC Systems, Inc

8.10 Brook Crompton UK Ltd

