Glass Curtain Wall Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 10.5% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2026

Global glass curtain wall market is valued at approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of 10.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Key drivers for the glass curtain wall market include growing demand for energy-efficient fa?ade systems, advancements in the glass industry coupled with growth in building and construction industry. Glass curtain wall are aluminum framed lightweight glass or metal panels have wide application in industrial and construction sector for attractive architectural design with thermal efficiency and day-lightning in buildings. These glass curtain wall demands are largely attributable with the growth in the infrastructure sector’s demand for aesthetic appeal. Advancements in the glass technology is significantly contributing towards the market growth. The latest advancements in the glass technology has resulted in curtain wall system made of lightweight material that reduce construction cost. It used in outer covering of the building, utilized to resist air and water infiltration, withstand wind loads and also allow natural light penetration deeper in the building. Thus, these glass curtain offer a cost and energy efficient alternative to curtain walls for use in commercial, residential and public sector. Advancements in the glass technology is supplementing the adoption & growth of glass curtain wall market. Furthermore, increasing demand for green buildings is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the glass curtain wall market across the globe. However, high capital investment act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00019789



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Glass

Central Glass

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd

Schott AG

China Glass Holdings Limited

Vitro

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Arconic

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Yuanda China Holdings Limited

Kalwall Corporation

Heroal

On the basis of segmentation, the glass curtain wall market is segmented into system and end use application. On the basis of system segment, the market is sub-segmented into unitized and stick systems of which unitized curtain wall holds the major market share owing to growing demand for such unitized curtain wall in the commercial sector. On the basis of End use, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential and public. The commercial building segment is expected to hold the major share in the end-use segment owing to growing demand for smooth exteriors glass fa?ade on buildings.

The regional analysis of glass curtain wall market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in glass curtain wall market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Further, growing infrastructure buildings and construction industries are largely contributing towards the glass curtain wall market growth in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System

Unitized

Stick

By End-use:

Commercial

Public

Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00019789

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Glass curtain wall Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876